Air Tanzania Dreamliner tickets now sold for Sh500,000

By Ngollo John @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Mwanza. National carrier Air Tanzania Company Ltd (ATCL) has been ordered to rein in ticketing agencies ‘overcharging’ passengers and fix its online booking system.

Works, Transport and Communications minister Isack Kamwele told the ATCL management Saturday that ticketing agents should stick to fares the company advertises.

“You find that some agencies charge a would-be-passenger between Sh400, 000 and Sh500, 000 per flight while ATCL has announced a fare of Sh260, 000,” the minister said here at a meeting of leadership of institutions and corporations under his ministry.

“This must come to an end so that members of the public using air transport get a fare relief. It will also help increase the number of passengers.”

Mr Kamwele gave ATCL two weeks to address the ticketing issue and also improve its online booking and air ticketing system.

He also told the Tanzania Airports Authority (TAA) to renovate the Mwanza Airport to accommodate the national carrier’s new Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

The minister said his ministry would implement the construction and renovation of nine other airports in the country to allow the landing of big planes. The airports are Songwe-Mbeya, Mtwara, Musoma, Kigoma, Songea, Shinyanga, Geita, Tabora and Mwanza.

Meanwhile, the minister took a swipe at the Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) for frustrating the government’s efforts to revive it and performing below expectation.