Rights groups unhappy with JPM directive on prisoners

By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Human Rights Coalition Center (THRDC) and the Legal and Human Rights Center (LHRC) have on Sunday, July 15, 2018 challenged President John Magufuli’s directive that prisoners should be overworked.

The two right groups said the statement was against the constitution and human rights principles.

President Magufuli issued the directive on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at the State House during a ceremony to swear in the new Prison Services Commissioner General, Mr Phaustine Kasike, and the new deputy permanent secretary in the Vice President’s Office (Environment and Union Affairs), Mr Joseph Sokoine.

President Magufuli directed Mr Kasike to ensure prisoners worked accordingly, prevented from using mobile phones, restricted from engaging in business, theft, having sex, noting that they should actively engage in agricultural activities.

“Prison officers are running short of houses while you have free labour [prisoners] that could make bricks. Officers have no shelter but you are busy looking for their budget,” said President Magufuli.

Speaking on Sunday, July 15, 2018, THRDC national coordinator Onesmo Olengurumwa said inmates had the right to eat, live and sometimes engage in income-generating activities.

“The prison can keep the money for him or her until the day of his/her release. Serving jail terms shouldn’t mean someone should be beaten or harassed,” he said.

“It is the violation of human rights to beat prisoners. Likewise, there isn’t any place in the laws and conventions allowing harassment to inmates.”

LHRC executive director Anna Henga said the centre had been disappointed by the statement, noting that there was no place in the law allowing prisoners to work day and night.

“Even the Convention Against Torture that Tanzania is yet to ratify prevents torture to prisoners as well as other people,” she said in a telephone interview.