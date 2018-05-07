Asas Dairies plans to introduce long-life milk

Dar es Salaam. Asas Dairies Limited is planning to introduce long lasting milk in a move to sustain its market and help consumers use the products in small quantities.

The milk can last for six months without going sour, according to Asas business development manager, Mr Hassan Swedi.

Currently, its milk can only last for a week while yoghurt stays for 45 days. He was speaking with The Citizen at the Scaling Up Nutrition (SUN) business network meeting with the theme “mobilizing private sector to make greater contribution towards nutrition goals.”

“We have been forced to venture into long life milk and other products because the biggest challenge here is that people do not have the culture of drinking milk,” he said.

He noted that currently they were finalising construction of a warehouse for storage of the long life milk products.

Mr Swedi noted that the current company’s production capacity is 50,000 litres per day.

Apart from that, Mr Swedi said that the private dairy processing firm is currently looking for partners to introduce milk a programme in schools to increase consumption.