Wednesday, January 18, 2017

Group joins the fray in drought wrangling

A farmer from Kanemwa Village in Kishili Ward,

A farmer from Kanemwa Village in Kishili Ward, Nyamagana District, Mr Pastory Makoye, 73, looks on in dismay at his withered maize at the weekend. The district has been hit by drought causing crop failure.PHOTO|GEOFREY KIMANI  

In Summary

“Hunger is a threat in northern regions and there are families we know that do not have food and we are giving out relief”
Dr Fredrick Shoo,  presiding bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania

Advertisement
By Rosemary Mirondo @mwaikama rmirondo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Although drought has struck some parts of Tanzania, the actual food situation will be known during the harvest season, a farmers’ network has said.

“It is too early to know the state of food, executive director of the Tanzania’s National Network of Farmers Groups (Mviwata), Mr Steven Ruvuga, said here yesterday.

The Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) last year predicted that the country would have poor rain. “Indeed, rain is poor in regions such as Morogoro and Dodoma,” Mr Ruvuga said.

He added that it was the responsibility of the Ministry Agriculture, Livestock and Fisheries to evaluate the actual situation of food countrywide. At the weekend the Tanzania Episcopal Conference issued a pastoral letter, urging Catholic bishops to organise vigils and fasting to pray for rain. The National Muslim Council (Bakwata) also urged the faithful to pray for rain.

The presiding bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania, Dr Fredrick Shoo, has spoken of hunger tormenting the Northern Zone. He said the church had been supporting some famished families.

“Hunger is a threat in northern regions and there are families we know that do not have food and we are giving out relief,” he said, adding that crop failure rather than laziness was to blame for their predicament. He urged the government to quickly survey affected areas and plan to provide relief as necessary,” he lamented.

Related Stories

2 days ago

Households resort to a meal a day as dry spell prolongs

A number of families in Kishili Ward in Nyamagana District are faced with famine, The Citizen has learnt.


advertisement

In The Headlines

Senegal troops move to Gambia border as Jammeh crisis grows

Senegalese troops have been seen moving towards the Gambian border in a show of force to pressure

5  hours ago

Nigeria sends warship to Gambia

Nigerian warship NNS Unity is sailing to Gambia ahead of the ECOWAS military intervention to

  • Africa
    Gambian Parliament extends Yahya Jammeh's term  
  • International
    Merkel to face German voters on September 24: Govt  
  • News
    We’re sidelined, say education experts  
  • Africa
    EAC drought is self inflicted: Museveni  