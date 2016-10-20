Local chef chosen for global contest

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Tourist Board (TTB) yesterday called on Tanzanians to support the first Tanzanian and African Chef Fred Uisso who has been selected to participate in the World Food Championship.

The TTB principal public relations officer, Mr Geofrey Tengeneza said in Dar es Salaam that by supporting him, he will be able to represent the country well.

Uisso - who is a master chef at a humble restaurant in Mwanyamala in the city - was shortlisted in a stake and bacon cooking competition.

“It is an honor for Tanzania as Mr Uisso has not only become the first Tanzanian but also the first African to participate in the World Food Competition and shortlisted for the final competition,” he said yesterday when handing the Tanzanian flag to the Chef to market so he could also market Tanzania’s tourist attractions.