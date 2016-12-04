Sh235m needed to put up shelters at TRL stations

By Alfred Zacharia @ThCitizenTz azacharia@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania Railway Limited (TRL) needs Sh235 million to put up shelters at its 19 city commuter train stations for passengers’ safety.

With this project, commuters will be sheltered as they wait for the train. TRL public relations manager Midladjy Maez told The Citizen last week that the company embarked on a plan to construct the shelters in October.

“Using the money we collect from our commuter services we have managed to put up two such facilities at Kamata Station and we need more funds to increase them,” he said.

The project is expected to take off by May next year.

“We need at least Sh235 million to construct the remaining 18 facilities as we believe each will cost at least Sh15 million,” he said, asking the government and other stakeholders to help. City commuter trains were first launched in October 2012 to reduce traffic jams on roads.