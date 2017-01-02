Clerics pray for peace as New Year is ushered in

By The Citizen Reporters; @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. Prayers for peace, stability and economic prosperity dominated the New Year celebrations as religious leaders reminded their worshippers to remain vigilant and never shy away from asking God’s help so that they live up to their resolutions.

The Evangelical Lutheran Church inTanzania’s (ELCT) Eastern and Coastal Diocese Bishop Dr Alex Malasusa led his congregation yesterday to celebrate the dawn of the New Year by praying for the Tanzania. Dr Malasusa said all Tanzanians must remember President John Magufuli and his Cabinet in their prayers so that they manage to lead the country in the right direction in 2017.

“As we pray for our President, we must also pray for other leaders in our country. We need to continue praying for the God’s protection, for a nation which is not protected and guided by the Lord will for sure disintegrate,” the senior-most clergy of the Lutheran Church in Tanzania urged.

He also led the worshippers to pray for God’s blessing in all their daily undertakings. “Be it in your farms, offices, businesses or works of art…let us pray for the Lord’s blessings in the work of our hands and reap more in 2017,” he said.

Preaching at the St Joseph’s Cathedral yesterday, Father Englebert Nyandwi of Catholic Church in Kigoma said Tanzanians should put their needs before God if they are to meet the targets they have set for 2017. He also advised people to avoid the habit of blaming the government for each and everything that goes wrong, for that way, Tanzanians would be building a nation of whiners.

“One day, I met a friend who was complaining about hard times people have been going through since the fifth phase government assumed power. He said hotels were closing down, others turned have been converted to hostels while workers were being retrenched, and so on and so forth. But when I asked him if he was one of the victims, he said he was not. You realise that some people often lament without reason. We should avoid this habit in 2017.” Prayers against bloodletting, homosexuality and hypocrisy dominated the New Year’s Eve celebration held at the Uhuru Stadium on Saturday.

The New Year’s Eve overnight prayers were organised by the Union of Pentecostal Churches (UPC) and held at Uhuru Stadium on Saturday. Deputy Speaker Tulia Ackson was there as the guest of honour on behalf of President Magufuli. Hundreds of city residents also flocked the grounds.

Preaching at the ceremony on Saturday night, City Christian Fellowship (CCF) Pastor Eden Godfrey said it was high time Tanzanians prayed for an end of moral decay that is threatening the lives of many youth within and outside the country.

“There are six things the Lord hates, seven that are detestable to Him, haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are quick to rush into evil, false witnesses and persons who stir up conflict in the community,” he read from the Holy Bible.

He elaborated that, all these things deter human progress, therefore people should stay away from them in 2017. In her speech, Dr Ackson recited Bible verses which call upon believers to be humble and refrain from doing wicked things and seek Gods’ mercies which would also heal the country.

“We should also thank God for the wisdom that he has bequeathed our national leaders as they are doing a good job to ensure public welfare is guaranteed and maintained,” she said.

In the New Year Eve mass at St Joseph Cathedral on Saturday, the Reverend Fr Joseph Matumaini said Tanzanians should be thankful despite the hardships they have experienced in 2016.

“Hardships and challenges are God’s way of strengthening people’s faith in him…sometimes challenges are opportunities to attain prosperity,” he said. Fr Matumaini also preached on the need to maintain peace in the society, stressing that much as people have different political, religious and ideological backgrounds, they should always strive to live together harmoniously.