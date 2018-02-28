Committee formed to look into hurdles of cross-border trading

By Janeth Muhizi @janethmuhizi news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The government has formed a committee that will seek to find ways of curbing challenges facing exporters.

The committee, comprising of members from both the public and private sectors, will seek to find solutions to challenges that exporters face in foreign markets, stakeholders heard at a meeting earlier this week.

The meeting was initiated during a meeting, chaired by the permanent secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, East Africa, Regional and International Cooperation, Prof Adolf Mkenda.

Specifically, the meeting – which was held in Dar es Salaam earlier this week – sought to brainstorm on the best way for Tanzania’s products to penetrate the Kenyan market.

It (the meeting) came hardly three days after President John Magufuli met his Kenyan counterpart in Uganda where the two instructed their ministers to work on the challenges that spark repeated trade wars between the two neighbours.

The meeting came up with an idea for Tanzania to showcase its industrial products in Kenya on April 26th when Tanzanians celebrate the union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar to form the United Republic of Tanzania.

Present at yesterday meeting in Dar es Salaam was Tanzania’s ambassador to Kenya, Dr Pindi Chana.