Diplomacy: Poland to re-open embassy in Tanzania

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Poland is planning to re-open its embassy in Tanzania in April in a fresh bid to cement bilateral ties.

This was revealed on Saturday, February 24, by Information, Culture, Arts and Sports minister Harrison Mwakyembe when he received a special message to President John Magufuli from Polish leader Andrzej Duda.

The message was delivered by Poland’s Minister of State in the President’s Office, Mr Krzysztof Szczerski.

Dr Mwakyembe said the two sides have accomplished all processes for the re-opening of the mission which was closed in 2008.

“Tanzania welcomes the decision by the Polish government. This will significantly contribute to further intensification of our very good bilateral relations,” he said.

The move, according to Dr Mwakyembe will take further Tanzania’s foreign affairs policy on economic diplomacy for the future prosperity of the two countries.

“Poland and its people are our very good friends to us. They have gone to the extent of extending a soft loan to us for the establishment of a tractor assembling plant in Kibaha town of Coast region,” he explained revealed.

For his part, Mr Szczerski said they would continue cooperating with the government of Tanzania in implementing various development projects.