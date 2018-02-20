By Jesse Mikofu @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa has directed the Nyamagana and Ilemela Municipalities in Mwanza Region not to wait for funds from the central government in providing social services.

Mr Majaliwa further asked the municipalities to be creative in identifying other sources of revenue that would help in funding development projects using domestic revenues.

The PM made the remarks at the Bank of Tanzania (BoT) halls in Mwanza Region while addressing civil servants and other government leaders in the municipalities.

He asked ward councilors to ensure that development projects were well supervised and fully implemented within the set time frame.