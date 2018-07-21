Saturday, July 21, 2018

IGP to investigate whereabouts of police sniffer dog: Lugola

Home Affairs Minister Kangi Lugola at the port during an official visit on July 19, 2018. Photo | Bakari Kiango 

By Deogratius Kamagi @Deogratiuskamagi dkamagi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Minister of Home Affairs kangi Lugola and the Inspector General of Police IGP Simon Sirro have agreed that the police headquarters should investigate the whereabouts of the police sniffer dog, Hobby, that has been ‘missing’ since Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Mr Lugola said the police would investigate Hobby’s whereabouts and give him a report immediately.

“We have agreed that the investigation must be done regarding the matter. So I have left it on the hands of IGP and his team, let them work on it,” he said. 

The missing dog, according to the minister is skilled on sniffing out guns, illegal drugs and ivory. That is why there are kept at the port and others are used on various crackdown operations.

 


