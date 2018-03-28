IPTL’s Habinder Seth to be treated at Muhimbili

By Hadija Jumanne @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

The Kisutu Resident Magistrate’s Court has ordered the prosecution side to send businessman Harbinder Sethi - who is facing Sh350 billion economic sabotage charges - to the Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH) for treatment.

The Court’s Principal Resident Magistrate Huruma Shaidi delivered the order on Wednesday, March 28, soon after Mr Sethi pleaded with the court to have him treated.

“By looking at him, you get the impression that the accused is indeed sick. I now order that he be taken to the Muhimbili National Hospital for Treatment. We need to see him in good health when his case continues next time,” she said.

Mr Sethi and his co-businessman James Rugemalira are facing 12 counts of conspiracy, leading organised crimes, forgery, obtaining money by false pretences, occasioning loss to a specified authority and money laundering.

Earlier, an officer from the prosecution side, Mr Leonard Swai, from the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB), said the case only came up for mention, saying investigations were incomplete.

He said the prosecution side was still communicating with some sources outside the country in the endeavor to get some vital documents that would help it (the prosecution) in the case.

“Besides, we also need to extract more information from the co-accused in the case so we ask for more time to complete the investigations,” he said.

After Mr Swai’s explanation, Mr Seth raised his hand, suggesting that he wanted to say something.

Upon being given the chance to speak, Mr Sethi told the Court that his health condition was deteriorating and asked to be given a chance to get treatment.

Reacting to the plea, Mr Swai said all procedures, laid down by the Prisons Department must be followed before the accused get the approval to go for treatment.