Keep calm and carry on – Dar police

Dar es Salaam. City residents should not fret over the risk of unsanctioned demonstrations on Union Day because, according to Dar Special Zone police chief Sweethbert Njwele, nothing is happening.

“There will be no demonstrations,” he told an association of local bodaboda operators early Wednesday (April 25). “Everyone should go about their work as they usually do.”

The police are ready for deployment to ensure there is no breach of peace, according to Mr Njwele. “We’re well spread – our region will be safe” he said.

Bodaboda operators spokesperson Adamu Kyando was quick to point out that members of his association will not be taking part in any April 26 protests, despite rumors to the contrary.

His association, he said, chose to go to the local police office to counter reports on Social Media that they will be taking part in illegal demonstrations.