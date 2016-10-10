Monday, October 10, 2016

Lions support quake victims

Victims of a 5.7 magnitude earthquake that hit

Victims of a 5.7 magnitude earthquake that hit Kagera Region on September 10 ponder their next move. PHOTO | FILE 

In Summary

  • The donation was handed over to Bukoba Disrict Commissioner Deodatus Kinawilo by a club official, Mr Burhan Mohamed, yesterday.
Advertisement
By Phinias Bashaya @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Bukoba. Mwanza Lions Club has donated foodstuffs, water and other necessities worth Sh22 million for earthquake victims in Kagera Region.

The donation was handed over to Bukoba Disrict Commissioner Deodatus Kinawilo by a club official, Mr Burhan Mohamed, yesterday.

The club officials’ initial plan was to directly give the donation to the victims.

However, they forced to abandon such plan following an announcement by the government that all donations should be handed over through the district or regional disaster committees.

Such committees have mandate to receive, coordinate and distribute the aid to the victims.

“Although we always give our donation directly to the victims, we have to comply with the government’s decision that we should hand over it to the district authorities,” said Mr Burhan.

“We would like to see the aid reach the victims today or tomorrow because they are in dire need it,” he added.

The club president, Mr Pastory Masota, said that they have asked the authorities to distribute the foodstuffs to 360 families that were left homeless when the earthquake hit Kagera and other Lake Zone regions on September 10, this year.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Mr Kinawilo assured the Lions Club officials that the donation would reach the targeted victims.

The DC explained that the government decided to coordinate, receive and distribute aid to the earthquake victims to ensure all families that were affected by the quake equally get the support.

He thanked the club for the support and urged other institutiions and individuals to follow suit. At least 17 people died and dozens injured during the incident, which left thousands homeless.


advertisement

In The Headlines

21 minutes ago

Alarm over pressure cooker accidents

Cases of people sustaining serious burns in Mwanza as a result of exploding pressure cookers have

Amendments to new Katiba is a must: ACT

The Alliance for Change and Transparency (ACT)-Wazalendo has vowed to oppose the proposed

  • News
    Concern as N. Korean ships fly TZ flag  
  • News
    TRL lurks in the dark as JPM revives flag carrier  
  • News
    Stone Town food festival billed to be a big thriller  
  • News
    Teen pregancy still big challenge  