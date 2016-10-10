Lions support quake victims

By Phinias Bashaya @TheCitizenTz news@tz.nationmedia.com

Bukoba. Mwanza Lions Club has donated foodstuffs, water and other necessities worth Sh22 million for earthquake victims in Kagera Region.

The donation was handed over to Bukoba Disrict Commissioner Deodatus Kinawilo by a club official, Mr Burhan Mohamed, yesterday.

The club officials’ initial plan was to directly give the donation to the victims.

However, they forced to abandon such plan following an announcement by the government that all donations should be handed over through the district or regional disaster committees.

Such committees have mandate to receive, coordinate and distribute the aid to the victims.

“Although we always give our donation directly to the victims, we have to comply with the government’s decision that we should hand over it to the district authorities,” said Mr Burhan.

“We would like to see the aid reach the victims today or tomorrow because they are in dire need it,” he added.

The club president, Mr Pastory Masota, said that they have asked the authorities to distribute the foodstuffs to 360 families that were left homeless when the earthquake hit Kagera and other Lake Zone regions on September 10, this year.

Speaking after receiving the donation, Mr Kinawilo assured the Lions Club officials that the donation would reach the targeted victims.

The DC explained that the government decided to coordinate, receive and distribute aid to the earthquake victims to ensure all families that were affected by the quake equally get the support.