Magufuli says some drug sellers are the “devil”

By Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam. "Dawa siyo biashara. Dawa ni huduma," was Health Minister Ummy Mwalimu's response to grievances expressed by medicine suppliers and medical supplies. She continued to state that selling medical drugs was not a business but a form of service.

Ms Mwalimu made the remarks today in Chato, where President John Magufuli and former President Benjamin Mkapa were addressing the public. Her reaction comes following The Citizen’s story titled ‘Drug suppliers now fear going out of business’ published on Monday 3 July.

The story detailed fears expressed by the Tanzania Association of Pharmaceutical Industry (TAPI) about losing businesses and denying the government in tax revenue.