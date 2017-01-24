Minister, over 80 senior officials shift to Dodoma

By Dunstan Mhilu @TheCitizenTz news@thecitizen.co.tz news@tz.nationalmedia

Dar es Salaam. At least 87 public servants in the President’s Office (Public Service Management and Good Governance) will be moving their offices to Dodoma effective yesterday.

This was revealed by the minister charged with public service management and good governance, Ms Angellah Kairuki, at a news conference in Dar es Salaam yesterday.

“We are moving to Dodoma. From now on our offices will be based in Dodoma. Officially, our offices will be opened on January 30,” Ms Kairuki stated.

According tot he minister, those packing ready for shirting to Dodoma include, herself, the deputy minister, permanent secretary, deputy permanent secretary, directors, their assistants, senior officers and other staff.

However, she said that some ministry employees will remain in Dar es Salaam to deal with administrative issues, including management and finance, until their offices were completed in Dodoma.

She stressed that all serious matters concerning the ministry, including those on policy, would be taken care of in Dodoma.

According to Ms Kairuki, temporary offices of the ministry will be at the University of Dodoma’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences until the construction of ministry building is completed.

The shifting to the designated capital of Ms Kairuki and her ministry’s top brass follows the directive by President John Magufuli who ordered on July 25 last year that all government offices must be moved to Dodoma by end of next month.

The Prime Minister, Mr Kassim Majaliwa, has already implemented the directive and moved to Dodoma in September last year.