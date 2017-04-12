President Magufuli launches modern railway project

By Janeth Mesomapya @jmesomapya jmesomapya@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. President John Magufuli has laid a foundation stone for the new 300km Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro.

During the event held Wednesday in Pugu, a few kilometres west of Dar es Salaam City, the President said the project will create 600,000 employment opportunities, stimulate trade relations within Tanzania and with its neighbours, improve tourism sector and other economic sectors.

"This is an opportunity to grow and excel in our industrial revolution drive which is the current national focus as we set our eyes to become a middle income country," he added.

He further ordered the Minister of Works, Transport and Communication, Prof Makame Mbarawa to ensure that Pugu residents were the major beneficiaries of the employment chances which will be created by the project whose construction time has been pegged at 30 months.