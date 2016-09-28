Seek professional help for mental disorders, parents advised

Moshi. A local NGO has urged members of the public to take children with mental complications to hospital instead of hiding them at home out of superstition.

The Kilimanjaro-based Gabriella Children Rehabilitation Centre said Wednesday it is vital for communities to act and give children’s mental health the attention it deserves; by demanding for improved provision of services and ending stigma.

“It’s unfortunate that there are still families that consider mental health a curse and end up locking these children with special needs indoors,” said Brenda Shuma director of the organisation.

She said, “Communities should understand that children challenged mentally can do something for themselves if either cured and, or are taught relevant skills.”

Ms Shuma, added that parents should send their mentally-ill children to hospitals for specialists to give advice, guidance and where possible treatment.”

Ms Janet Daniel, a parent with a child at the rehabilitation centre thanked the personnel for empowering her child who has a mental illness.

“My child was enrolled at the centre in 2010 at the age of two. Before joining the centre I used to think that my baby would not be able to do anything but today he can communicate with others, including gesturing when he is hungry,” she told journalist recently.