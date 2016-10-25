Tuesday, October 25, 2016

Arusha golfer bags big win in weekend outing

 

In Summary

Dar es Salaam. Chagani Talib of Arusha Gymkhana emerged the overall winner of the Birchard Memorial Golf competition at Arusha Gymkhana course over the weekend.

Playing of handicap -20 ,Talib won the prize allocated to the winner after carding 12 over 44 stable ford points.

Talib outsmarted a host of big name golfers including Somji Mahmood, Frisby Tony,and Mundia Ian.

“Iam very happy to win on this course, my game is growing steadily and I hope to perform even better in the forthcoming events,,” Talib said shortly after winning the tournament.

In Division A, top prize went to handicap 20 Somji Mahmood who won by countback. The countback forced Frisby Tony, handicap 11, to settle second after the duo tied on 35 points each. “It is a small tournament but when you win a title it gives you more confidence to perform better in bigger events. I had trained well and I think that is the secret for my victory,” said Mahmood.

