British firm now set to build modern golf course in Z’bar

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momaryi@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A British firm, Pennyroyal Gibraltar, is constructing a state-of-the-art golf course in Zanzibar. The project is under the recently launched Zanzibar Amber Resort and is expected to be East Africa’s first signature golf resort development in the region.

Pennyroyal Gibraltar co-director Saleh Said told The Citizen yesterday that the ground would be built with 18 holes, modern teeing ground and other facilities.

He said they had decided to build a modern golf course purposely to develop the sport in Zanzibar.

He said golf was one of the major sports in the isles in the past, but currently it is dormant mainly due to lack of inspiration.

He said upon completion in the 2022, the golf course would attract many international professional golfers from various countries across the world due to good infrastructure.

“As you know, Zanzibar Amber Resort is expected to turn around the business of the area, which will be home to five luxury five-star hotels, a fully equipped equestrian centre and a private jet airport of 3000 metre runway, state-of-the-art medical facilities and an international school,” he said.

He added: “ We will also have modern playing grounds for children and swimming pools.”

“Many famous people in the world are involved in golf. We would like to see them compete or practice it within the area. We’re optimistic we can achieve that in collaboration with the golf governing body. We hope that international competitions will be hosted at our Zanzibar Amber Resort.”

He said construction work for the facility has already begun at Matemwe – a village located between Mwangaseni and Kigomani areas.

He said that they want to see the game revived in Zanzibar by influencing many international golfers in the world.

“It is a serious project and the golf course would attract many foreign golfers. It will be exceptional in the East African region,” he said.

He said even the country’s tourism would be boosted due to international competitions to be staged there, including invitation of prominent golfers in the world.

“It will be the first link golf course in the east and central African region. We have an attractive beach in the area for the visitors. There will be an exclusive portfolio of five international hotel brands to choose from, something of a hospitality ‘dream-team’ without global comparison in a single resort environment,” he said.