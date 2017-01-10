Club salutes young swimmers in Dar

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Dar Swimming Club leadership has commended its swimmers for an impressive performance in the last year’s championships.

The club’s secretary general, Inviolata Itatiro, said yesterday that the swimmers won top honours in various competitions.

Last season, the DSC swimmers won medals in the Taliss Invitational championship, Morogoro International tournament and Dar es Salaam Junior Championship, according to Itatiro.

The team also finished second in the national championship, which took place at Heaven of Peace Academy.

They also won four medals in the just concluded Hamilton Aquatic Championship in Dubai.

Inviolata also praised DSC coaches, saying they played a key role in propelling the club to higher heights.

“The swimmers defied the odds to win medals in international championships that featured swimmers from various countries across the world,” said Itatiro.

Inviolata also commended parents of the swimmers and sponsors, saying they enabled them to conduct a swimming seminar for the youngsters.

According to Itatiro, the swimmers underwent training on breaststrokes style.

It was conducted by world swimming champion Penelope “Penny” Heyns.