Dar golfer steals the show at Monthly Mug meet

By Brown Msyani @theCitizenTz bmsyani@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Shakheel Jaffer of Dar es Salaam Gymkhana emerged the overall winner in the Serena Monthly Mug golf tournament at the Dar es Salaam Gymkhana over the weekend.

Jaffer claimed the top honour after outsmarting a host of big name golfers, including Akili Jaffer, Petar Fiwa and Kausar Dhamji.

He played well to return 69 net strokes while Jaffer finished runner up with 70

“It was a nice day for me, I could return a better score than that, but par three hole let me down,” Jaffer said after he was declared the overall winner.

“I am very happy with this title. There were a lot of brilliant golfers out there, but I thank God that I beat all of them,” he said.

“I always feel comfortable playing on this course because its greens are perfect and holding well,” he added.

Petar Fiwa triumphed in Division A after carding 70 net strokes while Kausar Jeraj finished second with 71.

“I played really good golf today and everything was just going right for me on the course,” a delighted Fiwa said.

“Right now I have a desire to become one of the the best golfers in the country. I will, therefore, concentrate on training and just try to win the forthcoming tournaments,” he added

With a score of 71 net, Mustafa Dhamji beat Mohamed Rahim on countback to win division B title. Rahim was forced to settle for the runner up position.

“The tournament was good, but the going was tough, I thank my sponsors Serena Hotel for their vital support,” he said.

Mohamed Sammy triumphed in Division C after carding 70 strokes while Erick Tango finished second with 72.