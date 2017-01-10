Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Dar resident wins brand new car

 

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. A Dar es Salaam resident, Julius Lyander, has won a brand new car worth $8,500 (approximately Sh17 million) in a shopping competition organised by Mlimani City Shopping Mall, which climaxed on Sunday.

He said the competition was part of a series of promotions for shoppers during Christmas and New Year holiday season. According to Mrosso, the shoppers’ competition was also part of his firm’s corporate social responsibility activities which aims to give back to the community.

“We are happy that many customers competed in the event. We are very proud because the turn up was good and many wanted to win prizes. We plan to conduct another competition in the near future,” said Mrosso.

Tanzania Trade Development Authority (Tantrade) acting director general Edwin Rutageruka congratulated the Mlimani City management for organising the competition which boosted sporting inspiration.

The competition was free for shoppers who bought items worth over Sh100,000 and qualify for the final draw.


