Is Ngassa in the twilight of his career?

Dar es Salaam. When Mrisho Ngassa inked for South Africa’s Free State Stars in 2015, many believed that it would be his springboard to European leagues.

However, Ngassa’s career took an unexpected twist when he mutually terminated his contract with the South African Premier League outfit three months ago.

On his arrival, Ngassa, the son of former Pamba and Taifa Stars ace Khalfan Ngassa, declined to join local clubs and wasted no time in signing a one-year deal for Fanja FC of Oman.

Nonetheless, the winger seemingly failed to live up to the billing. He sneaked back into the country and now reports have it that he has signed for Mbeya City.

Information officer Dismas Ten, who was dressed in Mbeya City colours, posted his photo with Ngassa and a message that can be loosely translated as “done deal”.

Contacted to clarify on whether Mbeya City have secured the services of the slippery winger, Ten said they would make it public today.

“Everything will be made public tomorrow (today), so be patient,” said the outspoken officer.

However, a Mbeya City insider intimated to The Citizen that Ngassa has already signed a contract to play for the southern highlands club during the second round of the Vodacom Premier League.

“The photo, which is circulating tells it all. Ngassa will be playing for Mbeya City at least until the end of the season,” said the source who sought anonymity. Should it be true, the 27-year-old will re-united with his former Free State Stars coach, Kinnah Phiri in the city of Mbeya.

However, his decision to part ways with Free State Stars and Fanja begs the question over the career of the former West Ham trialist.

For many, signing for Mbeya City is a giant step backward, which also means the striker is in the twilight of playing career.

Can he be as lethal as he used to be at Mbeya City? It is a multimillion dollar question.

However, for Mbeya City fans, the news of Ngassa’s arrival will certainly excite them, for the speedy attacker is not yet a finished product and his massive experience may propel the team to top positions.

Mbeya City sit eighth in the 16-team log with 19 points collected from 15 matches.

They are only five points above the bottom side, Toto Africans.

The diminutive forward kicked off his playing career at Mwanza’s Channell before crossing to Kagera Sugar. He later decamped to Young Africans where he played with success.