Juniour swimmers awarded for outstanding performance

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Sixteen juniour swimmers have recorded outstanding individually performances in the just ended Dar es Salaam junior swimming championship held at Heaven of Peace Academy.

Out of 16 events, seven juniour swimmers are from the championship gala winner, Dar Swim Club, while four are from Tanzania Life Serving Society (Taliss) swimming club and three are from Bluefins swimming club respectively.

According to the results issued yesterday, Wahoo of Zanzibar won one chance together with Champion Rise and two clubs, Kennedy House and Mwanza Swim Club (MSC) failed to win overall position individually in the event which was sponsored by Spice 4G Communication Unlimited, CRDB Bank, Dow Elef International, Davis & Shirtliff, Sea Cliff Hotel, DSTV, American Garden, Sports Arena, Maurel & Orom Tanzania and Warere.