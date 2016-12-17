Saturday, December 17, 2016

Juniour swimmers awarded for outstanding performance

Minister for Information, Culture, Artists and

Minister for Information, Culture, Artists and Sports, Nape Nnauye chats with Tanzania Swimming Association (TSA) official, Imani Dominic, before awarding medals to juniour swimmers, namely Marin de Villard, Emmanuel Moroni, Maia Tumiotto and Chichi Zengeni following outstanding perfomances in the recently Dar es Salaam Junior Gala held at Hopac Academy. PHOTO | MAJUTO OMARY 

In Summary

  • Out of 16 events, seven juniour swimmers are from the championship gala winner, Dar Swim Club, while four are from Tanzania Life Serving Society (Taliss) swimming club and three are from Bluefins swimming club respectively.
By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Sixteen juniour swimmers have recorded outstanding individually performances in the just ended Dar es Salaam junior swimming championship held at Heaven of Peace Academy.

Out of 16 events, seven juniour swimmers are from the championship gala winner, Dar Swim Club, while four are from Tanzania Life Serving Society (Taliss) swimming club and three are from Bluefins swimming club respectively.

According to the results issued yesterday, Wahoo of Zanzibar won one chance together with Champion Rise and two clubs, Kennedy House and Mwanza Swim Club (MSC) failed to win overall position individually in the event which was sponsored by Spice 4G Communication Unlimited, CRDB Bank, Dow Elef International, Davis & Shirtliff, Sea Cliff Hotel, DSTV, American Garden, Sports Arena, Maurel & Orom Tanzania and Warere.

Also in the list of sponsors were Best Western, Makini Studios, Food Lovers Market, UTT AMIS, Renault, CMC Formula, Print Galore, Branoz Collection, Codesh, Coca Cola, Pepsi, Emmanuel Edward, The Slip Way Bookshop, Moments by Design, Olive, The Cooking Club, Nzito Shop, Ngozi,Moyo, Coletta and Mothi Mahal.


