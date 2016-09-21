Kili Queens lift Cecafa trophy

By Citizen Reporter @TheCitizenTZ news@thecitizen.co.tz

Dar es Salaam. The Mainland team, Kilimanjaro Queens, clinched the 2016 Cecafa Women Championship trophy yesterday after downing pre-match favourites Kenya Starlets 2-1 in Jinja, Uganda.

Mwanahamisi Omari scored a brace in the first half to give Tanzania a 2-0 at the break. Kenya’s onslaught in the second half could only give them a consolation. Christian Nafula banged home the Starlets goal and the Kenyans looked destined for an equaliser, but the brave Tanzanian girls closed the game out with a degree of comfort in the latter stages.

The Mainlanders won the championship unbeaten. They beat Rwanda 3-2 in Group B opener before playing out a goalless draw against Ethiopia to top the group.

In the semifinal stage, they spanked hosts Uganda Crested Cranes 4-1 to set up the final date against Kenyans.

Kenya reached the finals after beating all their opponents in all stages and hopes of sending home the trophy hovered the country’s atmosphere until when the final match started. Starlets piled pressure in the first few minutes and managed to win first corner-kick of the match but top scorer Esse Akida fruitlessly took it in the second minute.

Skipper Mary Kinuthia delivered another corner four minutes later but Neddy Atieno’s tap in went out wide before they secured a third one in the 10th minute.

That is when Kilimanjaro Queens woke up with a clear intention of winning the tournament. Mwanahamisi almost put her side in the lead with a rasping shot which missed the target by an inch. The pot kept boiling until the 27th minute when the loud and amazing Kenyan fans were momentarily silenced by Mwanahamisi’s goal. Tanzania had made use of a successful counter-attack after Kenya had created threat to keeper Fatuma Omari.

Mwanahamisi continued with her playing tempo giving the Kenyan defense difficult time with attempts after attempts. In the 44th minute, she hit past Vivian Akinyi for the Queens’ second goal and her second of the day.

Kenya came back for the second half a stronger side and managed to level the scoring in the 48th minute via Nafula who unleashed a powerful header. Tanzania’s Fatuma Hamisi entered into the referee’s book in the 55th minute following a bad tackle.