Mbeya City get their trump card

Dar es Salaam. Mbeya City are set to exploit the experience of Mrisho Ngassa in the second leg of the Vodacom Premier League after capturing the much-travelled winger.

Ngassa, who played for all big clubs in the country before heading to South Africa and Oman, signed for the southern highlands outfit late yesterday.

Despite the secrecy that surrounded the transfer, reports have it that the slippery attacker inked a one-year deal despite Mbeya City’s insistence on a two-year contract.

Ngassa, who was playing for Oman’s Fanja FC, will be re-united with his former Free State Stars coach Kinnah Phiri.

The arrival of Ngassa will indisputably improve the Mbeya City’s attacking force that struggled badly during the first leg.

Speaking to the club’s portal after arriving in Mbeya, the 27-year-old expressed his delight at the prospects of signing for the club, which he described as one the best in the country.

“I am happy that I will finally sign for Mbeya City. I have to complete the transfer, so I am looking forward to a great moment with this team,” said Ngassa.

“Mbeya City has grown in leaps and bounds. It is one of the best sides in the country at the moment. I am also happy that I will be working with Phiri again.”

He added: “It’s my belief that I will be successful under him. I am always hungry for success, so I am excited and raring to start playing for Mbeya City.”

Ngassa was close to signing for Ndanda FC of Mtwara early this week, but could not agree on his wages.

“I had many offers, but finally I had to make my decision and come to sign for Mbeya City. I am calling on fans to rally behind the team when the league resumes,” he said.

Dismas Ten, Mbeya City’s information officer, wished the diminutive winger the best of luck in his career at Mbeya City.

Ngassa’s successful time was when he played for Young Africans where they won multiple titles.