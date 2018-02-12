Monday, February 12, 2018

Sauti za Busara festival this year ended on good vibes…

Photo gallery

In Summary

  • The festival – which promotes Zanzibar and Tanzania in general across the world, as it attracts international promoters – provides the perfect platform for East Africans to share their music worldwide.
Advertisement
By Salome Gregory @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

 The 15th edition of the ‘Sauti za Busara Festival-2018’ – themed ‘United in Music’ – has just ended on good vibes in the Spice Islands, with Zakes Bantwin from South Africa virtually drawing the curtains on the event with his performance, the last on the agenda.

The festival – which promotes Zanzibar and Tanzania in general across the world, as it attracts international promoters – provides the perfect platform for East Africans to share their music worldwide.

The event kicked off in Zanzibar on February 8th this year, and hosted 46 world class performances, bringing together young and old, established and emerging musicians from near and far.

‘Kidum Band’ and the ‘Boda Boda Band’ from Uganda and Kenya, as well as the Mlimani Park Orchestra from Tanzania-Mainland were generally acknowledged to have been the most captivating groups when they performed on the first night of the festival.

The last performance night was enlivened made by Kasai Allstars from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

This year’s festival was sponsored and otherwise supported by the Germany, Norwegian and Swiss Embassies in Tanzania and Zambia, as well as Africalia, Mozeti, Zanlink, Memories of Zanzibar, Zenj-FM, Chuchu-FM, Tifu-TV, Music in Africa, Ikala-Zanzibar, Emerson-Zanzibar, Coastal Aviation, 2Tech Security – and many more!

advertisement

In The Headlines

Samia to farmers: switch to drop irrigation to protect water sources

Vice President Samia Suluhu Hassan has directed agricultural stakeholders who carry out their

Govt. must adopt functional incentives mechanisms – MP

 The government of Tanzania has been asked to reduce corporate and other taxes in order to create

  • News
    Sirro swears in new Zanzibar police chief  
  • News
    Mention of Ndama forgery case set for February 28  
  • News
    Nip ‘local terrorism’ in the bud – Bashe urges  
  • News
    Terminal of Dar Airport to complete by end this year  