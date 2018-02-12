Sauti za Busara festival this year ended on good vibes…

By Salome Gregory @TheCitizenTZ news@tz.nationmedia.com

The 15th edition of the ‘Sauti za Busara Festival-2018’ – themed ‘United in Music’ – has just ended on good vibes in the Spice Islands, with Zakes Bantwin from South Africa virtually drawing the curtains on the event with his performance, the last on the agenda.

The festival – which promotes Zanzibar and Tanzania in general across the world, as it attracts international promoters – provides the perfect platform for East Africans to share their music worldwide.

The event kicked off in Zanzibar on February 8th this year, and hosted 46 world class performances, bringing together young and old, established and emerging musicians from near and far.

‘Kidum Band’ and the ‘Boda Boda Band’ from Uganda and Kenya, as well as the Mlimani Park Orchestra from Tanzania-Mainland were generally acknowledged to have been the most captivating groups when they performed on the first night of the festival.

The last performance night was enlivened made by Kasai Allstars from the Democratic Republic of Congo.