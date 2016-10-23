Simba SC face Toto African as the title race gets hotter

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Simba Sports today face struggling Toto African of Mwanza in the ongoing Tanzania Mainland Premier League match at the Uhuru Stadium.

The Msimbazi Street boys are seeking to extend their unbeaten run, keep their rediscovered premier league momentum and continue holding the reins of the league standing.

Simba SC lead the pack with 26 points from 10 matches and remain with only five matches to finish the first round with a bang. The seemingly revived giants have not disappointed thus far after convincingly winning eight matches and drawing twice this season.

The Msimbazi Street side is targeting to win the Mainland title after failing to do so for four consecutive seasons. The team’s assistant coach, Jackson Mayanja, said they had prepared well ahead of today’s encounter and they are taking no chances against their bottom-placed rivals.

“We are not underrating Majimaji because of their current log standings. All we want in this and every other game that’s coming are three points,” said Mayanja.

Mayanja said all players are in top shape ahead of the encounter and promised to show their commitment in today and remained matches.

“We want to quench the thirst of our fans who have not been happy for several years after we failed to win the title. So, we are determined to win, that’s why we will fight 100 per cent in every match,” he said.

Toto African trainer Khalfan Ngassa is under pressure to come out of the danger zone after his side conceded 11 goals while scoring five since the season began.

The Mwanza boys have managed to win two games since the start of the league. And today they are facing a fired-up opponent whose desire to reclaim lost glory has been more real than apparent. Simba SC will be looking for more splendid performances from their striking trio Ibrahim Ajibu, Shiza Kichuya and Laudit Mavugo who have played an influential role in the team’s winning streak.