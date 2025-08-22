No last man standing as 'majirani' Kenya and Tanzania are shown the CHAN exit door in Nairobi and Dar

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s national football team, Taifa Stars, have been eliminated from the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) after a narrow 1-0 defeat to Morocco at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium on Friday night.

The highly charged quarterfinal clash drew thousands of passionate fans but ended in heartbreak for the hosts.

Morocco’s Oussama Lamlioui scored the decisive goal in the 65th minute, finishing off a precise pass from Youssef Belammari to beat goalkeeper Yakoub Suleiman and silence the electric crowd.

The result underlined Morocco’s dominance over Tanzania in head-to-head meetings. Out of eight competitive encounters across various competitions, Morocco have now won seven, with Taifa Stars recording just one victory.

Despite the setback, Tanzania displayed resilience throughout the match. The players pressed high, created several scoring opportunities, and kept Morocco’s defense unsettled. However, wasteful finishing and a lack of composure in front of goal proved costly.

Head coach Hemed “Morocco” Suleiman praised his team’s effort but admitted they still have a long way to go to match Africa’s elite sides.

“It is disappointing because the boys gave everything,” he said. “We created enough chances to score, but in football, if you don’t take your opportunities, you get punished. Morocco showed their experience tonight.”

The elimination also comes with financial disappointment. President Samia Suluhu Hassan had pledged TSh1 billion if Taifa Stars lifted the CHAN title. With the campaign ending in the quarterfinals, the squad will have to wait longer for such a landmark reward.

East Africa’s representation in the tournament has now narrowed to just Uganda. The Cranes remain the only team from the region after Kenya’s Harambee Stars were knocked out on penalties (4-3) by Madagascar in the same stage.

Still, Taifa Stars leave the competition with pride, having written a new chapter in their football history. This was the first time Tanzania qualified for the CHAN quarterfinals since the tournament’s inception in 2009. In their previous appearances in 2009 and 2020, the team exited at the group stage.

For many supporters, the achievement marks progress despite the disappointment of bowing out at home.