Stars face tricky tie against Morocco in CHAN quarters

Dar es Salaam. The stage is set, the excitement is intense, and the nation is ready. Tanzania’s national football team, Taifa Stars, will face Morocco tonight in the quarterfinals of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium.

The highly anticipated showdown kicks off at 8pm East African Time and promises a night of drama, passion, and determination.

Earlier in the evening, at 5pm, Kenya’s Harambee Stars will host Madagascar at Moi International Sports Centre alias Moi Kasarani Stadium in Nairobi.

But in Tanzania, attention will be squarely on Dar es Salaam, where the Taifa Stars aim to defy the odds and carve out a memorable victory against one of Africa’s football powerhouses.





A clash of history and ambition

History tilts heavily in Morocco’s favor. In seven past meetings, they have beaten Tanzania six times, with the Taifa Stars celebrating victory only once. Yet, football thrives on moments that defy history—and tonight offers such an opportunity.

Taifa Stars have been impressive in this tournament, finishing top of Group A after an unbeaten run of three wins and one draw. Morocco, meanwhile, advanced from Group B in second place, having won three games but slipping to a defeat.

That contrast has fueled belief among Tanzanian fans that this could finally be the moment to turn the tide. With the roar of the home crowd behind them, the Taifa Stars will be fighting not just for a place in the semifinals but also for national pride.





The coach’s confidence

Head coach Hemed Suleiman has left no doubt about his team’s readiness. He stressed the importance of striking the right balance—pushing forward with intent while staying disciplined at the back. “We are ready for the match; this is our time to prove our worth at home,” said Suleiman.

“We have sharpened our striking force to make use of every chance, but we must also defend with everything we have because Morocco are a very strong side.” The coach made it clear: the mission is simple—win and advance.





The captain’s call

Skipper Dickson Job echoed his coach’s confidence, emphasizing unity, spirit, and the weight of national expectation.

“We are in high spirits ahead of the match. My call to Tanzanians is to come out in numbers and support us. We are playing for the pride of our country, and we promise to give everything,” Job declared.





Morocco head coach

Speaking ahead of the high-stakes encounter at the Benjamin Mkapa Stadium, Sektioui emphasized that his primary objective is simple yet demanding: to secure victory and guide Morocco into the semifinals of the African Nations Championship (CHAN). He tinted the quality and capability of his squad, noting that every player on the team possesses the talent, experience, and determination needed to overcome tough opposition.

“Our Sektioui stressed that while Tanzania has been impressive in the tournament so far, Morocco is fully prepared to face the Taifa Stars’ strengths and exploit opportunities when they arise





Riding the 12th man

The Benjamin Mkapa Stadium is expected to be a cauldron of noise, color, and passion. Fans will sing, drum, and wave the national flag in unison, creating the kind of atmosphere that can lift a team to extraordinary heights. For the Taifa Stars, the home advantage could make all the difference in pushing them across the line.





More than a match

For Tanzania, tonight’s game is about more than 90 minutes of football—it is about rewriting history, inspiring a generation, and keeping alive the dream of lifting the CHAN trophy. So, as the whistle blows and the battle begins, one rallying cry will echo across the nation: