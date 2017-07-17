Simba departs to South Africa for training

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Simba SC has started residential training in South Africa ahead of the the 2017/2018 Tanzania Mainland league season.

The team left the country yesterday minus National soccer team (Taifa Stars) players who are now preparing for the second leg encounter against Rwanda counterparts, Amavubi in the Champions of African (Chan) qualifiers.

The players are John Bocco, Aishi Manula, Shomari Kapombe, Salim Mbonde, Muzamil Yassin, Said Ndemla and Shiza Kichuya. The players will join the team after the return leg to be held in Nyamirambo Stadium.

While in South Africa, the team will play various friendly matches against the premier league teams before returning home ahead of the Charity Shield encounter against Young Africans on August 23rd at the Dar es Salaam National Stadium.