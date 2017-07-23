Stars out in Chan qualifiers after goalless draw in Kigali

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Poor finishing for the national soccer team, Taifa Stars, has erased Tanzania’s chance to qualify for the next round of the Champions of African nations (Chan) finals scheduled to be held in Nairobi, Kenya next year.

Taifa Stars recorded barren draw against Rwanda counterparts, Amavubi, in the return leg played at the Stade de Kigali in Rwanda and mark the end of the team’s race ahead of the Kenya’s finals. Rwanda will now face Uganda in the last qualification round.

Taifa Stars strikers led by John Bocco created many scoring chances in the encounter, but lack of concentration made them to shoot wide or straight to Amavubi goalkeeper, Eric ‘Bakame’ Ndayishimiye, who is also the side’s skipper.

The results are the biggest blow to Tanzania’s football dream given the fact that stakeholders had placed high hopes in winning the qualifications matches.

Taifa Stars featured in the Cosafa Cup in South Africa and finished in the third position.

The tournament was used as the team’s preparations ahead of the Chan qualifications. Taifa Stars qualified in inauguration of Chan competitions in 2009 in Ivory Coast under the Brazilian tactician, Marcio Maximo.

Amavubi head coach Antoine Hey admitted that Taifa Stars created many scoring chances in the encounter, but they failed to utilise them well. Hey said Taifa Stars dominated after utilising new formation, but his players stood firm to clear all the attacks.