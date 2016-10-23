TGU junior policy pays off, 4 yrs on

By Suleiman Jongo @slei_jongo sjongo@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Golf Union (TGU) has reiterated its commitment to developing junior golfers.

TGU initiated a youth development programme fours years ago with the aim of promoting young talent.

According to TGU chairman Joseph Tango, the programme has been a success, as evidenced by the recent selection of 14-year-old Arusha-based Jay Nathwani to the provisional national team.

The national team is preparing to represent the country in the forthcoming East and Central Africa Golf Challenge scheduled for October 25th in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

Others in the national team who made it through the youth ranks include top players Adam.

TGU has been encouraging young players to join free training sessions and regular golf outings. The youth are promised a place in the national team if they perform well.

“Since four years ago, we have been offering free golf lessons to interested junior players. We have also earmarked a few schools where students can learn golfing,” said Tango.

“We are happy that our partners in affiliate clubs are supporting this project,” he said. “That’s why we would like to encourage club members and the general public to allow their children to join the nearest club.”

Tango said the idea is to see every child involved in sports.