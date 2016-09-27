Unperturbed Pluijm targets derby triumph

By Majuto Omary @majutoy2k momary@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Young Africans head coach Hans van der Pluijm is unperturbed by his team’s recent dip in form, saying they will bounce back at the expense of bitter rivals Simba SC.

The two Dar es Salaam clubs with a fiery rivalry will clash on Saturday at the National Stadium with Simba looking in better form than their nemesis.

However, the Dutch tactician, whose side tumbled to a 1-0 defeat at the hands Stand United on Sunday, has played down the impact of the loss on the next match.

The Jangwani Street giants had not lost a match since the new season kicked off, but were exposed at the Kambarage Stadium in Shinyanga, leaving fans fearing for the worst when they clash with in-form Simba this weekend.

“We can’t apportion blame on the players for that defeat. We have to back to the drawing board and fix our minor errors,” said Pluijm whose team has already arrived in Pemba for a brief camp.

“We are unfazed by their form even though we know that it will be a difficult match. They have a better team than last season, but we have the obligation of maintaining our superiority.”

Yanga dominated their arch-rivals over the two league matches last season, winning each tie 2-0.

The Dutchman added: “The good news is that we have no injuries to worry about; all players are at physically okay and are excited about the forthcoming match.

“They have left the Stand United loss behind them and now the focus is on Simba. Of course, we will come up with new tactics that will be in accordance with nature of the forthcoming match. We have every reason to believe in victory this weekend.”

Simba relish at the top of the table with 16 points garnered from six matches. They have so far won five and drawn one match.

Yanga occupy the third position with 10 points having played five matches. They have won three matches, drawn once and lost once.

After a shock victory over Yanga, Stand United, moved to the second position with 12 points. They have also played six matches.

Azam FC and Mtibwa Sugar tie in the fourth and fifth places with 10 points. However, Azam have a better goal difference.

Reports have it that Simba SC will camp in Morogoro until the eve of the derby.