TZ, France joint plan to boost higher learning

By Josephine Christopher @JocfineQ news@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and France are set to initiate a strategic plan to support country’s higher learning education.

The plan will also focus on multilingualism among Tanzanians, by encouraging more Tanzanians to learn French, so that students can access learning opportunities in France and countries that speak French.

Speaking during the France-Tanzania Higher Education Meeting, the deputy minister for Education, Mr William Ole Nasha, said the strategic plan will play a crucial role in boosting the economy.

“We are aware that multilingualism helps in obtaining opportunities, both in further studies and economically through attracting investors. This is the reason our policy allows the teaching of different languages in schools and colleges,” he said.

The deputy minister said they were in talks with the government of France so that there will be more efforts towards finding ways of pushing use of French and motivating people to learn.

Mr Nasha noted that Tanzanians have been having language problems when travelling to France. Hence, there is the need to end this challenge.

“That challenge has catalysed us to find proper ways of tackling it. There will be more efforts to teach the language here,” said the deputy minister.

For his part French ambassador to Tanzania Frédéric Clavier said his government was keen in supporting higher learning as a way of promoting bilateral relations.

Mr Clavier clarified that lack of knowledge of French was not a stumbling bloc for accessing study opportunities in France, because there are courses provided in English.

“Tanzania needs more professionals to revitalise its private sector. The scholarships we’ll give will help reduce this problem,” he said.

For his part, the acting director of the Tanzania Commission for Science and Technology (Costech), Dr Amos Nungu, said the Commission cooperates with higher learning institutions in conducting research.

“Commission is fully supporting the initiative as it will open more opportunities for Tanzanians,” said Dr Nungu.