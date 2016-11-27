TZ commitment to greenhouse

By Saumu Mwalimu @mwalimmissie smwalimu@tz.nationmedia.com

Dar es Salaam. International agreements and commitments aimed at cutting down greenhouse gas emissions will not jeopardise the national industrialisation drive, the government has assured.

The minister of State in the Vice President’s Office (Union Affairs and Environment), Mr January Makamba, told The Citizen in an exclusive interview that despite the commitments Tanzania made to the world to check global warming, industrialisation would continue as planned.

“Tanzania emission of greenhouse gases is very minimal and our quest to build an industrialised nation will not bring us near unacceptable rates. Therefore, we will continue with our industrialisation drive, while we continue meeting our global obligations in checking global warming,” he said.

Last week, 196 member states of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) met in Marrakech, Morocco, for the 22 Global Climate Change Conference (COP22) to evaluate and discuss the progress of previous agreements on countries responsibility committed to climate friendly-activities, in particular the Paris Agreement reached last year.

The Marrakech Proclamation calls for the highest political commitment to combating climate change and calling for strong solidarity of the countries’ most vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, underscoring the need to support efforts aimed at enhancing their adaptive capacity, strengthening resilience and reducing vulnerability.

In their action proclamation, according to the United Nation News Centre, State Parties affirmed their commitment to implementing the Paris Agreement.