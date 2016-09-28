Water board donates desks

Dodoma. The Urban Water Supply Authority here (Duwasa) board of directors has donated 500 desks worth 37.5 million in the designated capital.

The board handed over the desks the regional authorities on Tuesday in support of the government’s efforts to address shortage of desks in public schools.

Speaking during a brief handover ceremony, the board chairman, Mr Job Lusinde, said the donation was in line with the authority’s commitment to address the various challenges pupils are grappling with.

“Our goal was to purchase 1,000 desks, but we failed to achieve the set goal as we are also required to support other development projects in the region,” said Mr Lusinde.

“We believe that through this donation, Duwasa is playing a role in shaping the future leaders, doctors, engineers and other experts of this country,” he added.

Dodoma District Commissioner Christina Mndeme, who received the desks on behalf of the Regional Commissioner, said the desks would greatly improve the learning condition of children in the region.

She thanked the Duwasa Board of Directors for the donation.