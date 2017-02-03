DR Congo at crossroads as opposition chief dies at 84

Kinshasa. Longtime DR Congo opposition chief Etienne Tshisekedi died Wednesday at the age of 84 in Brussels, as talks aiming to end the nation’s political crisis were under way in Kinshasa.

“President Tshisekedi died today... in Brussels,” Bruno Tshibala, an official from his Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) party, said of the burly figure who had remained largely out of sight in recent years due to frail health.

Tshisekedi, who had only flown from Kinshasa to the capital of former colonial power Belgium on January 24, for medical treatment, died at 5:42 pm Tshibala said.

After two years of medical treatment in Belgium, Tshisekedi had made a triumphant return in July with hundreds of thousands of people taking to the streets to welcome him home.

The opposition coalition he headed is negotiating the next steps in a power-sharing deal agreed on New Year’s Eve to avoid fresh violence after President Joseph Kabila refused to step down at the end of his mandate in December.

Tshisekedi’s death swiftly brought the country’s tensions to the fore in Kinshasa as police fired tear gas on a crowd of his supporters who had gathered to mourn.

About 100 supporters were out in the open when security forces moved in, and dozens took refuge inside his party’s headquarters to escape the gas, an AFP journalist said. Eventually those inside were forced to leave after a police officer threatened to open fire at them.

The Tshisekedi supporters were struggling to take in the news their chief was gone.

“Our leader is dead. We have no other leader, like Tshitshi, who can fight without the need for guns. How could he die in Belgium?” asked UDPS activist, Yves, using Tshisekedi’s nickname.