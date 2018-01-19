By Janeth Muhizi @janethmuhizi news@tz.nationmedia.com

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology through the Tanzania Institute of Education (TIE) has ordered Diraplus, a nongovernmental organization, to pull down the altered education syllabi that it posted on its website.

An advert that TIE published in a section of media outlets on Thursday, January 18, stated that only TIE has the mandate to prepare, develop and publish the syllabi and other school curricula.

By posting the altered syllabi on its website, TIE said, the NGO had violated the country’s laws.

“We order them to pull down the primary and secondary school syllabi they posted on their website immediately. We’ll proceed with more legal measures against the organisation,” said Dr Aneth Komba, who is TIE’s director general.