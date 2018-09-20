DIGITAL TREND: Challenge in era of information overload

A coin has more than two sides. It has a head and tail. Where are the other sides? Hidden inside the coin? A discovery session is on the way. There could be a couple of combinations for you to see the other hidden sides.

Are you on a slot machine with coins? Are you a referee tossing a coin for a match to start? Imagine, over sudden it’s the edge of a coin showing instead of a tail or head? Will there be a match? Decision-making has to do with probabilities, possibilities, etc. All these are part of different ways to brand our ideas into the coins of the wheel of life.

On the other hand, ideas have very little value in business; they might come and go. What is important has to do with how to turn them into a huge value for your brand. Why not? The execution of ideas what matters. Period. Have you ever heard people complaining it was my idea?

Bad ideas well executed can produce best results. Likewise, great ideas poorly executed can become a disaster.

Have you ever come across a crazy combination of a pastor or sheikh who wants to be a celebrity as well? He can be anything like a visionary, a genius, a celebrity, but the only person who’s ever really succeeded in being all three at once; like the sides of a coin is a Comedian. What do comedians consume?

The quality of the food we eat makes us health or break us. Likewise the information a comedian consumes is what he gives out.

What about me and you? Obesity, information overload and short attention span are the three sides of the same coin. Conversely, what we gain after consumption, affects our thinking, behaviours and what we contribute to humanity.

Here comes a reccuring question, how can a brand create more value than it captures for itself? The response can help us understand the art of dealing with all the three sides of an emulated coin environment.

Right now, somewhere out there, most brands are using “free software”. Some unaware of it. However, most education institutions due to budget limitations like using free software. A variety of companies and their brands had to get rid of the name “free software” as they became aware it wasn’t free.

Moreover, arguments about the name “free software” had negative implications for businesses. Only two names were suggested to rectify namely; sourceware and “open source”. So, fortunately voting was the way foward and ultimately, “open source” won the day.

The voting, led to a new map re-draw. It was inaugurated by the “open source” secret society which was already living in a future yet unknown to the world.

Here comes the motherly question of the day. Why is it that most outstanding brands have trained their employee’s to recognize the incidences of map looking versus the road itself? Actually, their marketers are constantly comparing the two and paying special attention to all the details we see that are missing from the map but are found on the road!

The “free software” as an analog, it’s easy to notice that the narratives about free education being put forward by some countries like Germany and other Nordic Countries in which we are sometimes emulating because of their efficiency is not free parsee.

The map from such nations should be an aid to seeing, not a replacement. If you are driving, expecting a turn is coming up, with the aid of your map, you must be careful on the lookout for it.

If it doesn’t show up, then it could be either you are perhaps on the wrong road or using a wrong map.

The map can just provide the of information which might be a “breakthrough knowledge.”