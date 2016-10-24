TALKING MEDICINE : Things to do in case of food poisoning

By Dr Ivone Mwakasege

Food poisoning occurs when you eat or drink foods which are contaminated with bacteria, toxins, parasites, viruses or chemicals.

These poisonous substances can contaminate food if not properly cooked or handled. Generally, symptoms will begin about 4 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated food.

You may experience diarrhoea, vomiting, and stomach cramps, bloating, headache, muscles pain and fever. The severity of these symptoms will depend on with the type contaminant is causing the food poisoning.

However most cases of food poisoning are mild and clear up on their own within 4 - 7 days and might not require you to attend to the hospital.

If you get food poisoning this is what you should do:

? Drink plenty fluids to prevent dehydration. Prefer clear fluids, starting with small sips and gradually drinking more. If vomiting and diarrhoea last more than 24 hours, drink an oral rehydration solution.

? Avoid solid foods. You may eat light, bland foods, such as saltine crackers, bananas, rice, or bread.

? Don’t eat fried, greasy, spicy, or sweet foods.

? Avoid alcohol, caffeine and sugary drinks.

? Don’t take anti-nausea or anti-diarrhoea medication without being prescribed with trained healthcare giver. They may make some kinds of diarrhoea worse.

? Go to healthcare centre if symptoms last more than 3 days or if you experience severe stomach pain, fever, bloody diarrhoea or dark stools and if your vomiting is persistent or bloody.

This is how to prevent food poisoning

• Wash your hands thoroughly with soap and water before and after preparing food, having food, handling food, after going to the toilet, touching the dustbin or touching animals and pets.