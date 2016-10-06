Buying Tanzania products good for economy: TPSF

The Tanzania Private Sector Foundation (TPSF) — an apex body of all business associations in Tanzania — will tomorrow unveil Tanzania’s Top 50 brands which is one of the components under its newly launched Proudly Tanzanian Campaign.

Last week, TPSF executive director Godfrey Simbeye held a discussion with some editors about the project. Below are some of the issues discussed:

What does the ‘Proudly Tanzanian Campaign’ entail?

It is simply the “buy local” campaign coordinated by TPSF, Tanzania Bureau of Standards, Tanzania Trade Development Authority, Confederation of Tanzania Industry and GS1 Tanzania. The campaign seeks to address the issues of job creation, boosting local consumption and stimulating our economy, through local investment in local products, services and exports. On 30th September 2001, former President, Benjamin Mkapa spoke at length regarding the dangers of depending on foreign aid but he also emphasized on the need for Tanzania to produce quality product that can be sold at affordable prices.

With this campaign, we understand that by encouraging consumption of locally produced products, we will be promoting local producers thereby helping in the creation of jobs and hence increase government revenues.

What has happened so far with regard to the campaign?

We have conducted a survey to come up with the 50 quality brands that command respect among Tanzanians. We have also the registered Proudly Tanzanian logo and everything has been completed. What remains now is to officially name the winning products which will be awarded the logo for a period of one year until a similar survey is undertaken.

How was the study undertaken?

The first step was Self-assessment which involved filling of forms by producers who wanted to take part in the event. We asked producers to bring us the names of their most respected products, complete with their production processes. The second process involved conducting a consumer survey which we did in six urban centres of Dar es Salaam, Mwanza, Arusha, Dodoma, Mbeya and Mtwara. We the conducted a public opinion poll (online) and such processes, we also came up with a number of products whose producers did not bring to us in the first place. In total, we came up with a total of 150 products which were then subjected to scrutiny by a panel of judges so as to arrive at the 50 which will be awarded on October 7 at an event that will be graced by the Vice President, Ms Samia Suluhu.

Which model will be used in the running of this campaign?

The campaign will be an annual one. It is similar to the one in South Africa where it has been in place for 15 years. In Australia, a similar initiative has existed for about 30 years.

What objectives does Proudly Tanzanian campaign seek to achieve?

We seek to educate consumers to buy local goods when doing their shopping and to get businesses to procure locally in so doing they will be injecting money back into the country and the economy. We also seek to enhance sustainable production, competition and income for locally manufactured goods and services as well as to create visibility of local brands and the value of their products and services with the aim of increasing their demand and consumption on the local, regional and international markets. The Proudly Tanzanian label will ensure consumers that the product has the required Quality Assurance, is ethically sourced, is manufactured in Tanzania from locally grown materials and that it is socially beneficial.

What will you do with those that will not win in the campaign?

Being a sustainable one, we will give response to those that will be unable to win so that those producing them could work on the issues as raised through the survey.

In a nutshell, what are the major benefits that the producers/manufacturers of local products and consumers stand to accrue from ‘The top 50 Tanzanian Brands Awards’?