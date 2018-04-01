Shift in car buying behaviour

By Alfred Zacharia and Janeth Muhizi

After saving for two years to buy his dream car, a Crown Majesta, Obrien Samwel, a resident of Dar es Salaam ended up buying a Toyota IST last month. He does not like the car that much but was forced by circumstances to purchase it.

When he finally went online to make the purchase, he sadly realised he could not afford buying the car at USD8,600 (Sh19million) before tax. After tax, the initial price usually doubles and this would have meant dishing out close to Sh40 million.

Since he could not afford such an amount, he searched further on the internet and settled for a Toyota IST at USD2,120 (Sh4.7million) before tax.

“I am currently not stable financially and I therefore need a car that is less expensive, cost effective in terms of oil consumption and service cost. I am hopeful I will one day buy my dream car,” he says

Obrien is not alone. Given the country’s current economic condition, car buyers today are making the same considerations as Obrien before clicking on the ‘buy now’ button for those making online purchases. Those who are buying from showrooms are also considering a few things before setting foot at the yard.

Among the things buyers consider, oil consumption tops the list. The price of the car may not matter that much provided the car will not cost them when it comes to fuel. Availability of spare parts follows while engine capacity comes last. Because of this, the favourite car on the market today is the Toyota IST.

The car is mostly preferred due to various factors as outlined by car experts, sellers and buyers. The factors include affordable price, less fuel consumption, availability of spare parts, durability, comfortability and engine capacity.

According to Alex Evodius, a car expert and technician, the Toyota IST costs between $2,100 (Sh4.7million) and $2,400 (Sh5.4million) before tax, when importing. In showrooms, the price ranges from Sh7million to Sh10 million, he says.

The vehicle’s spare parts are also available at a reasonable cost and the car is easy to resale.

“There are so many other cars whose prices are lower but Toyota IST stands out. It is difficult to find cheap spare parts or repairers for cars like Land Cruiser and Ford,” Evodius insists.

However, he says the car is good for private use and for short distance trips as it cannot travel long distances.

Dickson Nelson, a resident of Bukoba also ended up buying a car he had not set out to purchase. His plan had been to buy a Toyota Noah since he is a transport service provider.

“The Noah was my preference since it has sufficient space for carrying passengers but I ended up importing a Toyota Opa instead. This was what I could afford,” he says.

With a Toyota Noah, he would have been able to carry up to nine passengers per trip but the Opa can only carry five passengers a trip.

“I wanted a car with enough space due to the nature of my business. Unfortunately this year has been so hard for me to afford buying a Toyota Noah,” he says adding; “My business is not doing well at the moment, so I decided to purchase this car since it is affordable in terms of fuel consumption and purchasing price.”

Apart from Toyota IST, other cars which are in high demand at the moment are Toyota Raum and Toyota Corolla Spacio. Their price is between Sh8million and Sh11million.

“Sometimes when buying a car, only a few people will go for the trending model. The key is affordability and low-oil consumption,” Geofrey Mibazi, Head of Sales and Marketing, at Be forward Tanzania Trans Freight Logistics Ltd says.

According to him, most of their customers today are salaried employees who purchase the cars on loan. He said such customers prefer cars whose prices are cheaper and those that consume less fuel. These customers consider these since their income is constant.

These days, Mibazi says they get less purchases from business people like Kariakoo traders and those engaged in transport business.

“Most business people are complaining that their businesses are not doing well. They no longer can afford to buy expensive cars like they used to do before,” says Mibazi.

Mibazi, says at least seven customers out of ten that they attend to end up purchasing Toyota IST when they go to buy vehicles.

Revocatus Mgunda, a trader at Kariakoo concurs times are hard. He used to buy cars for his business from time to time but this has now changed.

“I used to change my private cars four times in a year. I never used to stay with the same car for a long time. Things have changed,” he says.

Business was good that time, he recalls and laughs as he tells me that he is still using the car he bought in September last year. To him, this used to be too long driving the same car.

“Today sales have gone down and a large share of my profit goes to government as tax. I remain with just a small amount which is only enough for running my business and other family necessities,” says Revocatus who sells shoes and clothes.

According to car dealer sources, the most expensive cars driven in the country today are Toyota Harrier, Toyota RAV4, Toyota Vanguard, Land Cruiser Prado, BMW X5, X3 and X6 as well as Suzuki Escudo.

Mibazi the Be Forward official says these cost from $9,000 (Sh22million) and above and that middle and higher income earners are the ones buying these.

A showroom attendant at Dar Auto Car, who preferred anonymity says many customers visiting the showroom are asking for Toyota IST, Toyota Raum and Corolla Spacio.

Statistics show that vehicle imports through the Dar es Salaam port dropped by 10.8 per cent in 2016 compared to 2015. Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) figures show that, until July 2016, about 53,275 vehicles were imported through the port, down from 59,694 during the same period in 2015.

“I think, due to government measures of cutting down its expenditures and fighting corruption, most people are now unable to purchase expensive vehicles,” noted the TRA director for taxpayer’s services and education, Richard Kayombo.