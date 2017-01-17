PROFILE: It is all about your teeth and smile

By Elizabeth Tungaraza

A dentist is a person who diagnoses and treats problems of teeth and tissues in the mouth, besides giving advice and administering care to help prevent future problems. Dentist provides instruction on how to brush your teeth, which diet to take and the use of fluorides. They also deal with tooth decay, filling cavities, repairing fractured teeth, placing protective plastic sealants on children’s teeth, examining x- rays, and straightening of teeth.

Sarah Isidory is a dentist at Muhimbili National Hospital, and she is also doing part time work at Smiles Dental Clinic. She holds a Bachelor Degree in Dental Surgery (DDS) from Nizhny Novgorod University in Russia. Success interviews her about her career.

Why did you choose this career?

In my childhood I looked at doctors and nurses to be coolest people. I liked how white and clean the nurse’s uniform is. It made me feel I should be like them and help sick people. Dental interest came in when I took fine arts as an optional subject in secondary school it made me feel I could do dentistry better since I loved something to do with my hands.

As a dentist, what do you like most about your career?

The relief a patient gets after a bad tooth gets cured.

How can we get into this career how long did it take to become a dentist?

Depends on the University but it normally takes 5 to 6 years then additional 3 years for dental specialty.

What is the advantage of being a dentist?

The results of treatment come straight away. Unlike other medical fields where a patient needs admission and couple of days course of medication before they get cured.

What are the common cases you encounter in your clinic?

Dental Caries and Malloclusion.

How can we protect ourselves from getting dental problems?

Do regular dental checkup and visit a dentist for Dental Prophylaxis (professionals cleaning) at least once a year.

What is the best way of brushing teeth?

Up and down movement, rotatory and circular motion is the best ways

What are the equipement you use?

First of all dentists wear masks, gloves, and safety glasses for protection. We have to protect ourselves and our patients from infectious diseases. Into this career we use a variety of equipment, including x-ray machines, drills, probes, mouth mirrors and brushes to name just a few. Also we use digital scanners, lasers and other computer technologies.

It has always been said that once a person goes to a dentist he/she will have to go back. Why is it so?

No there is no any truth to this

What problems or challenges do you face in your career as a dentist?

The biggest challenge I face is Medical insurance. Most medical insurance companies has very low dental coverage hence it limits me from rendering the appropriate choice of treatment (cost).

What do you hate most about this job?

People will constantly tell you, “I hate dentists.”

What do you do when a patient is scared of the dentist?

I do assure them that any procedure which I do will be painless because we use local anesthetic.

I do gently explain what they will soon feel, and for about how long after the anesthesia. I do frequently ask the patient for permission to continue and I give the patient the opportunity to stop the procedure at any time when they feel uncomfortable. (“I give them a cue....If for any reason they need to stop, raise your left hand.”) I do make time for breaks as requested

Do you think you’ll still be interested in dentistry in ten years? Why?

Yes so much interested indeed because of the change in technology I can foresee high tech in future. Since I like gadgets for sure I will have more fun as the technology advances.

What are your goals?

Seek high professional satisfaction and an enjoyable practice environment.

Other Skills required in dentististry?