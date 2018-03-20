Let’s teach them in Kiswahili language

By Devotha John

Early childhood is a stage set for children to develop cognitive skills coupled with acquiring language, which helps them to manage challenges of the world.

Having language skills translates to developing the child’s ability to master lessons in the foreseeable future.

This is why different education stakeholders have come with diverse views on what should be done with regards to the 2017 Uwezo study, which revealed that Tanzania’s schoolchildren have demonstrated a good progress in Kiswahili literacy but have low progress in English language; the medium of instruction in our secondary schools. According to Uwezo assessment, Kiswahili literacy among pupils in Standard 3 to 7 is significantly and consistently higher than English.

Chief Executive officer of the Consortium for Independent Education Providers in Sub Saharan African, CIEPSSA Benjamini Nkonya challenged the government to implement a policy that will see Kiswahili as the language of teaching from primary school to University level and English remaining as a learning subject.

“Language is of utmost importance in learning and it is a very important predictor of performance starting from childhood. So, if a country fails to have one language of instruction in schools it translates to confusing children, “says Nkonya.

He said Kiswahili should be used as a language of teaching, communication and interaction for international affairs and English language should remain as a subject like other subjects taught in the schools.

Nkonya mentions different countries like, China, Russia, Turkey, and Germany which use their languages for teaching while regarding others as language for business purposes or international relations.

More than half century these countries have continued to use their languages and they are making head way economically.

He wonders why Tanzania slacks in using our Kiswahili as medium of communication and the English language as a teaching subject.

“Our education policy mentions that the language which should be taught in schools is Kiswahili so it is better for the government to get away from English language usage from secondary schools to University level and embark on Kiswahili,” he says.

However the University of Dar es Salaam lecturer Faraja Kristomus said due to the Uwezo assessment, the first challenges to solve is improving teachers’ teaching skills as it is well known that Tanzania’s teachers lack basic teaching methodology.

He calls on the authorities to devise means of motivating teachers to love their jobs alongside improving their teaching skills as they play a pivotal role in facilitating learning.

“Most teachers who teach English subjects lack skills and are short of teaching and learning materials, especially those working in rural areas,” he says.

According to him, some primary school teachers, especially in public schools lack basic knowledge of their teaching subjects because most of them enter the teaching career with low qualifications.

He says if student will have quality teachers the performance of English subject will be higher as Kiswahili.

The lecturer notes that there are some affective skills which a teacher is supposed to have including team work, motivation and confidence alongside the ability to organise and influence others.

Mr Faraja also says parents are to blame for the children’s poor performance because they, sometimes, fail to invest in education. They do not find it necessary to purchase learning materials for their children.

According to the lecturer other factors that contribute to children’s poor performance is unfriendly environment, especially in the village where English is used as the third language. In most rural areas the first language is mother tongue, followed by Kiswahili and English regarded as a stumbling block to smooth learning.

Mr Faraja says the poor attitude inculcated in the minds of some people that English is a colonial language is to blame for the incessant poor mastery of the language.

He calls on the government to collaborate with parents, teachers and children to improve teaching and learning processes.

Meanwhile Tanzania headmasters association chairman Mark Mssangya said it’s obvious that’s Kiswahili will do better than English because it’s our second language. He says there should be concerted efforts in place to improve English mastery.

“If English language could get emphasis starting from home, schools and alongside encouraging parents to communicate with their children in English, all would go well,” he says.

He calls on the government to increase the number of teachers who will be become language professionals, especially at the collage, adding that testing students in oral communication coupled with a thorough assessment and follow-up are means of facilitating learning.

Parents and children should have faith in the power of education. That is education can transform lives of the children, including understanding both languages; Kiswahili and English.

Massangya adds that if we need English mastery we need to motivate pupils and their teachers.

James Bitesigirwe headmaster of Kibangu English Medium Primary School said on his part that much attention should be accorded to teachers who teach English language subjects, including imparting them with new techniques alongside improving their working conditions.

“The Government should continue to invest in teachers who teach English language. Also rewards should be given to teachers whose students score good grades in the national examinations,” he suggests.

Patrick Maganga a teacher from Makongo High School says language policy should be clear. He notes that the government needs to choose one language as a medium of instruction unlike the confusion shrouding Tanzania’s students in which they use Kiswahili in ordinary levels only to fail subjects in secondary schools over lack of English mastery.

“I call upon our country to borrow a leaf from countries like Germany where English is taught as a subject but other lessons are conducted in German. Having competent teachers who are well motivated makes students to master both languages; English and Germany,” he notes.

He stresses that teachers should be highly qualified unlike these days where low achievers end up in the teaching career.