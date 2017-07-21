Did Diamond owe Hawa anything?

By Paul Owere

Several years ago while Diamond was still an up and coming young singer he did a collabo with another little known singer called Hawa in a song called ‘Nitarejea.’

The song became a hit and is still an emotional song that is played around radio station but whatever became of Hawa nobody could tell but this was not until this week.

It has emerged that Hawa was struggling with alcohol abuse problems and that she was depressed after her husband deserted her.

There has been this loose talk of how Diamond had not forgotten about Hawa to the extent of conveying a message that suggest that the singer owed her something.

This is rather bizarre, especially with the fact that it was a mere collaboration and not a band.

As we all know collaborations are supposed to help both artistes and it how an artiste uses the limelight that comes with it is another case all together.