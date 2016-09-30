Navy Kenzo debut on Coke Studio

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s Navy Kenzo and Mozambican hip hop queen Dama Do Bling are set to partner on Coke Studio Africa Season 4.

Aika and Nahreel, the “Kamatia Chini” and “Game” hit makers on their debut season feature Dama Do Bling, who is returning to the show for a second successive season.

The pairing will be produced by Nigerian producer Chopstix, who will be fusing their best versions of Southern and East African sounds.

Speaking in Nairobi during the show’s recording Nahreel, a renowned music producer and head record label The Industry, said he looked forward to it.

“It is a great experience to work with Dama Do Bling. She is such a unique artiste who believes in her ideaa,” Nahreel he said.

He added: We have exchanged different perspectives with Dama as we will be performing dancehall and hip hop genres and both are not far off from each other. Our fans should expect a very creative and different sound. On Coke Studio Africa 3, Dama Do Bling collaborated with Nigerian rapper Ice Prince on mash ups produced by Chopstix.