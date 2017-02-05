ETHICS : Mistreatment of mothers a concern

I had arrived at a health facility recently to visit a sick colleague. All of a sudden a trio of women walked towards me. One of them was carrying a new-born baby, another one was crying as if someone has inflicted physical pain on her, and the third woman was consoling her.

On asking how I could be of help, one of the women said, thank you, it is not a big problem, we thank God the baby is safe. Thank you for asking, she said. “Our friend is crying because she could not imagine the indignity she experienced in the labour ward from an abusive health worker,” she explained.

She said her friend, the new mother, had high hopes in the integrity of health workers and was totally disappointed. I passed on my sympathies and we parted ways.

Yes, the lack of compassion for mothers in the labour ward is still rampant. Indeed this is widespread, in a country where songs praising women are countless. Sad as it is, this abuse by some nurses throughout the pregnancy and especially during childbirth is rather disturbing.

Nurses and doctors engaging is such behaviour does not appreciate the physical, emotional and spiritual aspects of pregnancy and childbirth. Such health personnel are not concerned that they do not provide competent care and this is highly unacceptable.

There are a number of cases whereby midwives have not treated women in a humane manner. They do not respect the dignity of women causing expectant mothers to avoid health facilities at a time they need the services the most. Under such circumstances you wonder how women who require quality care during pregnancy and childbirth can stand up for their rights.

Mistreatment of mothers is alarming

While the general public cries out for better health care services and facilities, unfortunately the mistreatment of women in labour continues at an alarming rate.

Our mothers, sisters, nieces end up suffering the consequences. This is no longer a private matter, hidden from public view. We are told that this behaviour, I refer to as abusive, neglectful and highly exploitative results in physical and mental suffering and in some cases even death.

The women reveal various forms of abuse. Some say they were neglected, others say the experienced a downright refusal by a health practitioner to offer care. Whether physical, psychological, emotional or even verbal any aggression from a health worker towards a woman in labour is tantamount to torture.

Once again, our concern is heightened by the fact that regardless of the type of abuse it results in uncalled for suffering, pain and the violation of human rights.

Our concern over the mistreatment of women in labour has been heightened by the fact that not much seems to be done in curbing the misconduct. In what we refer to as a civilized society, such abuse should not be tolerated and we call upon JPM and his team under the guidance of Ummy and Kigwangala to educate the public on what can be done to address this problem.

To be fair we know social, political and economic factors play a role in the delivery of social services but this should not justify the abuse.

The public would like to see concrete initiatives to address the mistreatment of women in labour. Let us help our mothers, sisters, daughters, and aunts get the necessary support, quality care and professional assistance throughout pregnancy, during labour and the postpartum period.