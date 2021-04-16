A great deal of discipline pays for top scorers

Dar es Salaam. Excitement filled the air at Feza schools in the city after the institution scooped the slot for overall performance in this year’s Form Six national examinations whose results were announced yesterday in Unguja, Zanzibar.

Feza Girls emerged the best performing school with two science students from the school, Atuganile Jimmy and Kabhabhela Bakuru on the list of top 10 best performing candidates.

Feza Boys had two students on the list, Mugisha Likambuzi who did Physics, Chemistry and Biology (PCB) and Francis Samkyi who took Economics, Geography and Mathematics (EGM).

Francis emerged the best student in arts subjects. So excited was he by the results that he revealed that even though he expected to pass, it was not to the extent of coming up top in this category.

The 19-year-old is a third born in a family of four children. His father, Mr Thomas Samkyi, is a banker and his mother, Ms Victoria Samkyi, a businesswoman.

“They are the best parents who have always wished to see my success,” said Francis. “I am so happy with the results; I thank my parents, teachers, friends and all who contributed to the making of who I am today. It wasn’t easy to reach this stage.”

He noted that the conducive learning environment at his school, which was coupled by self-motivation on his part, was one of the key factor behind his success.

He did his primary education at Academics International School and Ordinary Level at Centennial Christian Seminary in Mkuranga, Cost Region, where he scooped the first position in his final exams.

And now, the young achiever plans to go for finance courses as he pursues higher education. He wants to pursue a career in finance. His parents, too, are excited about their son’s performance.

“We thank God for the achievements of our son; many congratulations to him for a job well done. He has never failed us in his studies. The investment we made in him has paid well, but this is for his own life,” said his mother.

Meanwhile, the two female students from Feza, Atuganile and Kabhabhela, both 20 years old, said they had to forego social life in their relentless search for academic fruits.

Atuganile is the last born in a family of four sisters. Her parents are accountants. The family lives in Gongo la Mboto, Ilala District in the city.

Her aspiration is to study petroleum engineering. The young achiever said it had always been her dream to become an expert in this sector.

She said: “I’m so excited that I don’t feel any pain from the typhoid for which I’m currently undergoing treatment. I thank everyone who supported me in my journey.”

Atuganile scooped the 8th position on the list of top ten best performers in science. In her Form Four national examinations of 2014, the then Canossa Secondary School student also emerged the 8th best student at the national level.

Another young girl achiever, Kabhabhela plans to study civil engineering, which she said, had also been her dream for a long time. She has the inspiring story of a girl who has had to defy the odds after her father’s death in 2012, when she was in Form Two. She lives with her mother, a vitenge trader at the Kariakoo Market, Ilala District.

“It’s a great honour for me to appear on the list of top ten best science students. I appreciate all efforts from my mother and teachers,” she said.

Kabhabhela mentioned various factors such as discipline, commitment and attention to details as key to her success story in education.